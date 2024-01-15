Ken Frizzell, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Ken Frizzell is a distinguished realtor currently affiliated with Keller Williams Emerald Coast in Destin, Florida. He is committed to excellence and serves clients not only in the along the panhandle including Miramar Beach, Inlet Beach, 30A. Specializing in residential properties, Ken has quickly become a top-performing agent, earning recognition for his outstanding achievements. In just one year, he successfully closed multiple residential condo and home properties for a total of $7

Before entering the real estate industry, Ken had an impressive career as an automation engineer, accumulating 35 years of experience. This extensive background has given him a unique perspective and problem-solving approach that sets him apart in the real estate landscape. Additionally, Ken is a skilled public speaker, having been a Keynote Speaker at the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. His wealth of knowledge and communication skills greatly benefit his clients.

Ken attributes his success to his upbringing, where he inherited a strong work ethic and determination to excel from his AVCO Aerostructures Engineering father and State Farm Agency Administration Manager mother. He recognizes the challenges that come with the real estate market and is dedicated to providing comprehensive support throughout the entire home buying and selling process. Clients can trust Ken to guide them every step of the way, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience.

