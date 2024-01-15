Stan Szapiel, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Renowned for his honesty and reliability, Stan is the General Manager and Qualifying Broker located onsite at Caribe Realty, Inc. in Orange Beach, Alabama. With a commitment to integrity, he never resorts to exaggeration and consistently exceeds expectations in his service.

With an impressive track record, Stan has completed more transactions for Caribe Resort in the past four years than any other agent. Specializing in residential and commercial real estate, vacation rental leasing, and beachfront investment properties, his expertise spans various facets of the industry.

Following his college education, Stan gained extensive experience in the hospitality industry, which has been instrumental in his professional triumphs.

Over the years, he has managed the finest resorts, from The Beach Club in Gulf Shores to Turquoise Place in Orange Beach, and now, Caribe Resort near the Florida line. This extensive experience has endowed him with unparalleled knowledge of the best properties the market has to offer.

Relocating to the Gulf Coast in 2000, Stan, along with his wife and two sons, have found immense satisfaction in raising their family within the tight-knit beach community.

Outside of real estate, Stan enjoys stock investing, attending music concerts, being outdoors, spending time in his backyard oasis, watching and following sports, as well as relishes in eating Mexican food and drinking margaritas.

His expertise extends beyond his professional accomplishments, as he has also authored an article featured in Mobile Bay Real Producer Magazine.