Jason Dube, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 15, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Jason is a realtor currently associated with The ABODE Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Realty in Portland, Maine.

As an expert real estate advisor, Jason is joined by a global network of agents that meet the strict criteria of Keller Williams International. He enjoys working with people on things that truly matter to them, whether they are a first time home buyers or savvy and experienced real estate investors.

Since embarking on his real estate journey in 2005, Jason has always felt a deep connection to the industry. Beyond viewing property transactions as mere exchanges, he sees them as pivotal moments guiding his clients' transition into exciting new chapters of their lives.

With nearly two decades of real estate experience and more than 15 years of construction expertise as both a contractor and military construction engineer, Jason possesses the skills essential for helping clients achieve their real estate objectives. He holds designations as a Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Military Relocation Professional (MRP), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), and VA Loan Expert.

A true client-centered professional, Jason has successfully assisted his clients across a broad range of transactions. Attention to detail and excellent communication are his hallmarks. By actively listening to his clients, he is able to pinpoint their needs and provide accurate, real time information to assure timely results.

In addition to his deep knowledge of the real estate market, Jason's kindness and affability have transformed many of his clients into friends, who have enriched and strengthened his bond to the Southern Maine area. Through these relationships, the majority of his clients have come from referrals.