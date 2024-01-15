US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump Emerges As Front-Runner In Iowa Caucus Amid Freezing Temperatures

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Iowans faced freezing temperatures as they gathered across the state for the initial Republican nominating contest in the United States Presidential Election, Reuters reported. Donald Trump emerged as the front-runner, overshadowing the competition President Donald Trump holds a strong position, turning Iowa's first-in-the-nation contest into a struggle for the second spot. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley aim to position themselves as the main alternatives Iowa caucus, a significant event, commenced at 7 pm local time on Monday - January 15 (0100 GMT on Tuesday - January 16). Despite facing legal challenges, Trump enjoys substantial support in the Midwestern state Issues and Entrance PollsOpinion polls reveal Trump's broad support, with immigration and the economy being the primary concerns for voters, as per the report. A survey by Edison Research indicates varying priorities among Republicans participating in the caucuses.A decisive Trump victory could strengthen his claim as the sole Republican candidate capable of challenging Democratic President Joe Biden. Supporters express optimism, anticipating a landslide for Trump, a primary challenger, stakes his campaign on Iowa, while other contenders such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson seek recognition. A third-place finish may prove detrimental to DeSantis's prospects Optimism Despite Cold WeatherLife-threatening cold temperatures may impact voter turnout, but Trump's hold on loyal supporters might mitigate the effect, the report noted. DeSantis and Haley also expressed confidence despite the challenging weather conditions.A wildcard factor is the involvement of Democratic voters registering as Republicans to influence caucus results. This strategy aims to impact the outcome in a state historically significant in the presidential campaign calendar 2016, the Republican caucus recorded a high turnout, with about 187,000 votes. Iowa's historical role in presidential campaigns remains prominent, although recent winners did not secure the nomination in subsequent competitive contests Democrats will not vote in person, as their nomination process has been rescheduled. The state's political landscape, once a battleground, now leans Republican, contrasting its support for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.(With inputs from Reuters)

