Delhi Weather: Cold Wave Grips City As Temperature Dips To All Time Low IMD Issues Orange Alert For Fog

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi continues to grapple with cold conditions on Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.3 degrees Celsius which is this winter season's lowest. Maximum temperature settled at 19.7 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued orange alert for very dense fog. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi's minimum temperature recorded today was four notches below the season's average per weather department forecast, Delhi will see a partly cloudy sky with dense to very dense fog in the morning hours today and tomorrow. Thereafter, Delhi is expected to observe moderate fog conditions with clear sky until January 21. Moreover, cold wave conditions will continue until tomorrow.

A thick layer of fog has been blanketing the city for the past few days. On Monday, the visibility was recorded below 200 meters in the city. For the past four days, the minimum temperature has been hovering around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. On January 14 and 15, minimum temperature was 3.5 degrees Celsius, on Saturday it was 3.6 degree Celsius and on Friday, it was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius. Due to dense fog conditions around 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by hours on Monday, railway officials informed ANI. Delhi airport issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling amid the severe fog conditions that delayed a number of flights by hours. The airport authority in a social media post on X said, "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information." It added,"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." An official statement from IndiGo Airlines on Sunday stated,"Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers." Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 341 under 'very poor' category at 6:00 am today while it was 398 yesterday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. CAQM on January 14 reimposed restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) as the air quality deteriorated to severe category. Moreover, Delhi transport department banned construction work and BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four vehicles in the city.

