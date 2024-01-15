Vijay Sethupathi turns 46: 'Jawan' to 'Pizza'; 7 best films of actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrating the cinematic maestro on his birthday! Vijay Sethupathi's versatile brilliance has enthralled audiences. From riveting crime dramas to heart-touching romances, let's unravel the magic of his performances, wishing the icon a fantastic birthday!
This mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, is being lauded. Vijay Sethupathi as Albert is immaculate
In this Atlee directorial, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi plays Kali, the villain. His role as the antagoist is mindblowing
A critically acclaimed film directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, where Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of Shilpa, a transgender woman
A crime thriller directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, where Vijay Sethupathi stars alongside R. Madhavan. He plays a gangster named Vedha
A romantic drama directed by C. Prem Kumar, where Vijay Sethupathi plays the character Ram, opposite Trisha Krishnan
A horror thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj, where Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead role of Michael Karthikeyan, a pizza delivery boy
An action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where Vijay Sethupathi has a cameo role
