Global Eye Tracking Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Researchers Harness Eye Tracking To Analyze User Experiences With Precision

The global eye tracking market size reached US$ 886.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 3,750.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2% during 2022-2028

Eye tracking finds extensive applications in psychological research, packaging designs, healthcare, retail, intelligent security systems, automotive, and consumer electronics across the globe. The growing need for gaining insights into consumer behavior, increasing utilization in healthcare, and rising investments in research and development activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.

The burgeoning e-commerce industry, coupled with extensive utilization of eye trackers for gaining insights into consumer behavior by analyzing the amount of time an individual spends on browsing a product, currently represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe.

In addition, the growing applications of eye tracking technologies, such as optical eye tracking (OET) and electrooculography (EOG), in objectively determining fatigue in soldiers and preventing injuries and accidents is creating a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR), with eye trackers are bolstering the growth of the market. In addition to this, eye trackers are employed in prison management systems for identifying individuals and other security purposes, which is fueling the market growth.

Furthermore, eye tracking is widely employed in studying different medical conditions, such as neurological and psychiatric disorders, based on the observation of eye movements, which provide insights into cognitive processing. This, in confluence with the increasing adoption of eye tracking to study different medical conditions, is strengthening the market growth.

Besides this, extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities and increasing utilization of eye tracking to facilitate researchers to play back events and analyze the experience of individuals with different objects are stimulating the growth of the market around the world.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the eye tracking market based on the type. This includes eye attached tracking, optical tracking, and electrooculography. According to the report, optical tracking represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the eye tracking market based on the component has also been provided in the report. This includes hardware and software. According to the report, hardware accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the eye tracking market based on the location has also been provided in the report. This includes remote and mobile. According to the report, remote accounted for the largest market share.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the eye tracking market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes healthcare, retail, research, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. According to the report, healthcare accounted for the largest market share.

North America (the United States and Canada) was the largest market for eye tracking. Some of the factors driving the North America eye tracking market included the technological advancements, extensive research and development activities, advanced security, etc.

Companies Mentioned



Ergoneers GmbH

Eyegaze Inc.

EyeTech Digital Systems Inc.

EyeTracking Inc.

Gazepoint Research Inc.

iMotions A/S

Mirametrix Inc.

Seeing Machines

Smart Eye AB

SR Research Ltd. Tobii AB

