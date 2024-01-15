75Th Emmys: Quinta Brunson Wins Outstanding Lead Actress In Comedy Series For 'Abbott Elementary'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Quinta Brunson took home the 75th Emmy Awards in the Lead Actress in the Comedy Series category for 'Abbott Elementary'.

Before announcing the winner, seven-time Emmy-winner Carol Burnett was heard saying: "I was lucky enough to be the female host of a comedy show and that was a long time ago and I would like to say a lot has changed in the last 46 years... It has progressed."

She then quipped about how men are finally doing good in the genre.

Brunson was nominated against names such as Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”).

While being feted with the honour, Brunson got emotional and said:“Wow thank you so much... I love making Abbott I am so happy to live my dream and echo out comedy... So happy to get this. I did not prepare for this.”

The 75th Emmy Awards was originally set to take place last September but was postponed due to the historic WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is hosting the ceremony.

The award show is airing live on Lionsgate Play in India.

