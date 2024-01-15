Grupo Comercial Chedraui 2024 Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEXICO CITY, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (Chedraui) announces its guidance for fiscal year 2024 in Mexico and the United States:
The company's estimated sales growth for 2024, explained by the favorable performance of same-store sales and the opening of new stores in the United States and Mexico, is as follows:
Estimated Sales Growth
|
|
Same Store Sales
|
Total Sales
|
Chedraui Mexico
|
6.0% - 7.0%
|
9.0% - 10.0%
|
Chedraui USA (US Dollars)
|
2.0% - 3.0%
|
3.5% - 4.5%
Our internal operational efficiency plan is expected to mitigate pressure from higher labor costs; as such, EBITDA margin performance is expected as follows:
Estimated Performance EBITDA Margin (includes IFRS)
|
|
Improvement in EBITDA margin
|
Consolidated
|
0 - 10 basis points (bps)
|
Chedraui Mexico
|
0 - 10 bps
|
Chedraui USA
|
0 - 10 bps
|
Real Estate Division
|
Flat
CAPEX for 2024 is estimated to represent about 3.8% of consolidated sales. Salesfloor expansion in Mexico is estimated at 4.6% and 1.7% in the United States. For the Company as a whole, the sales floor is estimated to increase by 3.6%.
