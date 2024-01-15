(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The international

inbound remittance market in Kenya has increased at 4.9% during 2022 to reach US$ 4.09 billion in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 4.0%, increasing from US$ 3.90 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 4.97 billion by 2028.

The international outbound remittance market in Kenya has increased at 2.2% during 2022 to reach US$11.5 million in 2023. Over the forecast period (2023-2028), market size is expected to record a CAGR of 1.8%, increasing from US$11.2 million in 2022 to reach US$12.6 million by 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the international inbound and outbound remittance market in Kenya. It covers the market opportunity by transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction, key market players, market opportunity by channel, consumer profile, and by sending/receiving countries.

Key Report Benefits



Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Information: The report provides comprehensive and up-to-date information on the Kenya international inbound and outbound remittance market, including market size, growth trends, transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction, and market share analysis by transfer channel, consumer demographics, and key countries.

Understand Competitive Landscape: Get a high-level view of competitive landscape through market share data on key players in the market.

Actionable Insights for Businesses and Investors : The report provides data centric analysis for businesses and investors operating in the Kenya remittance market. It helps them identify new opportunities, assess risks, and make informed business decisions. Forecasts for Future Market Growth : The report provides forecasts for future market growth, enabling businesses and investors to plan and strategize effectively.

Report Scope

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Kenya



By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume By Average Value Per Transaction

Market Share of Key Players in Kenya

International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Kenya



Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Kenya



Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of senders

Analysis by occupation of senders

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries Analysis by purpose

International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State/Region) in Kenya



Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Kenya



By Transaction Value

By Transaction Volume By Average Value Per Transaction

International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Kenya



Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)

International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Kenya



Analysis by age group of senders

Analysis by income of sender

Analysis by occupation of sender

Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries Analysis by purpose

International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State/Region to Country) in Kenya



Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction) Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions

