75Th Emmys: Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Supporting Actress In Comedy Series For 'The Bear'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off with actress-comedian Ayo Edebiri being honoured with the Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series award for her work in the comedy-drama series 'The Bear'.

She beat her fellow nominees like Alex Borstein for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', Janelle James for 'Abbott Elementary', Sheryl Lee Ralph for 'Abbott Elementary' Juno Temple for 'Ted Lasso', Hannah Waddingham for 'Ted Lasso' and Jessica Williams for 'Shrinking'.

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X, erstwhile Twitter, and wrote,“@AyoEdebiri wins a first-career #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for @TheBearFX ( @FXNetworks / @hulu )! #Emmys #75thEmmys”.

'The Bear' follows the story of a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. He inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in a Michelin star restaurant.

He is left to deal with his brother's unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.

--IANS

aa/sha