global electronic design automation market size is estimated to grow by
USD 7.50 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of
9.76% during the forecast period.
APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 45%.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Design Automation Market 2023-2027
Electronic Design Automation Market
– Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The
growing significance of EDA in the electronic design process drives market growth.
Key players like Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Altium, ANSYS, Siemens EDA, Keysight Technologies, and Zuken drive innovation with their advanced EDA tools. These technologies streamline and enhance the efficiency of electronic design workflows, propelling market expansion. The continual evolution and adoption of EDA tools mark a pivotal driver fueling the industry's advancement.
Leading trends influencing the market
Machine learning disrupting the global EDA market
is an emerging market trend.
This evolution is witnessed across Electronic Design Tools, Analog Design Software, Digital Design Solutions, Chip Design Automation, PCB Layout, Electronic System Design, Design Verification, Hardware Design Tools, Electronic Circuit Simulation, ASIC Design, and System-on-Chip (SoC) Design. Machine learning integration revolutionizes processes, enhancing efficiency and precision in these areas, fueling the market's growth trajectory.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The increased risk of cyber threats hampers market growth.
This challenge pervades Semiconductor Design Software, VLSI Design, PCB Design Tools, FPGA Design, IC Design Solutions, Computer-Aided Design, Integrated Circuit Design, and Electronic Design Innovation. The increased connectivity and complexity of design processes expose vulnerabilities, necessitating robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard against potential risks, posing a significant challenge for the industry's sustained growth and innovation.
What are the key data covered in this Electronic Design Automation Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electronic Design Automation Market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the Electronic Design Automation Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior Growth of the Electronic Design Automation Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electronic Design Automation Market vendors
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product Type
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning
50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website:
