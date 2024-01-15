Cuban Delegation Arrives In India To Discuss Technology Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

INDIA / CUBA, (TV BRICS) – First Deputy head of Cuba's Ministry of Communications (Mincom) Wilfredo Gonzalez has arrived in India on a working visit. The purpose is to implement an extensive programme of bilateral cooperation in the sector of technologies.

The official will meet minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekha, reported Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.

“He will also attend a meeting between Cuba and India at the headquarters of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and later he will meet the heads of important companies of the Asian country. In addition, the first deputy minister will be the chief guest at a reception to mark the 64th anniversary of bilateral relations on Tuesday, 16 January.”

Gonzalez will participate in the three-day“India Soft” event. It starts next Wednesday in New Delhi and will be one of the key activities of the Cuban delegation in the South Asian country.

“India Soft” brings together representatives from over a thousand IT companies every year, showing the competences of the Indian software industry. It provides many opportunities to forge business partnerships and disseminate information on the latest innovations.

Held consecutively since 2001, INDIASOFT has emerged as the favourite meeting ground for Indian tech developers and global consumers. With more than 1000 IT and tech companies converging to meet and connect with each other, the Show brings to the fore competencies of Indian software and tech industry.

“With large number of international delegates, the Show provides multiple opportunities to forge business alliances, spread first-hand information about latest innovations and helps build vibrant and dynamic tech world.”

India – Growth engine of the world

India's rapid growth and progress has become a benchmark for rest of the World. Already world's 5th largest economy, India is predicted to occupy 3rd place by 2030 dia is projected to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2025-26 and USD 7 trillion by 2030. Today, India is producing 3rd most number of unicorns in the world. More than 100 unicorns are valued at USD 332.7 billion.

Today the Indian electronics hardware industry is emerging as a new manufacturing hub because of cost-competitive R&D, labour cost, etc. The world has started to look up to India as both a manufacturing hub and good end-user market. Today, India's IT sector has brought India to the centre stage of the world. The credit goes to Indian IT business acumen and the professionals behind it. With every sector moving on the track of digitalization, the Indian IT industry has the capability to create Win-Win synergies for growth across the globe. Since India has positioned itself as a global leader in IT services and BPO, it has started cruising towards becoming world's top IT software manufacturer.

Today India is the growth engine and preferred investment destination for international businesses:







Rich natural and human resources;



Large young population with growing consumer base;



Stable democratic structure of governance;



Robust institutional framework;



Supportive and stable policy environment;



Strong thrust on infrastructure development; Conducive business environment and special investment privileges.

The post Cuban delegation arrives in India to discuss technology co-operation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .