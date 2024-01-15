Iraqi Customs Official Jailed; Must Repay $60M

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity has ordered five years "severe imprisonment" for the former Director of Customs at the Trebil (Tarbiel, Trebil) border crossing (pictured) between Iraq and Jordan.

The director was also required to pay back 78 billion dinars ($60 million) to the state treasury.

The decision was made following an investigation by the commission, and the case was referred to the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court.

According to a statement from the Commission, the original amount defrauded was 38,969,334,000 dinars, and the court also imposed a fine of the same amount, bring the total penalty to 77,938,668,000 dinars.

It added that the court also decided not to release the convicted individual after serving the sentence until he pays the fine and repays the unlawfully acquired amount.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)

