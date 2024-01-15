(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Asia-Pacific Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific advanced dental digital and robotics solutions market was valued at $0.8 billion and is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.04% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The rising awareness of the importance of oral health, as well as the increased desire for cosmetic dentistry and less invasive procedures, are driving the adoption of innovative dental solutions.

The Asia-Pacific market for advanced dental digital and robotics solutions is a constantly increasing and dynamic segment of the healthcare industry. It includes a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and applications targeted at enhancing dental care. This market is comprised of cutting-edge digital tools, equipment, and robotic systems that improve dentistry diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. These innovative dental solutions incorporate cutting-edge technologies into dentistry, enhancing patient care, diagnostics, treatment planning, and operations.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Asia-Pacific advanced dental digital and robotics solutions market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as end user and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of the segments accounting for the largest share and the ones that are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:



Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology Co., Ltd. VATECH Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2.1 Inclusion Criteria

1.2.2 Exclusion Criteria

1.3 Key Findings

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Trends

2.3 Regulatory Scenario

2.4 Patent Analysis

2.4.1 Patent Analysis (by Country)

2.4.2 Patent Analysis (by Year)

2.4.3 Patent Analysis (by Company)

2.5 Pricing Analysis

2.6 Supply Chain Analysis

2.6.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers

2.6.1.1 Manufacturing

2.6.1.2 Testing and Quality Check

2.6.1.3 Distribution and Post-Sale Services

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Impact Analysis

3.1.1 Business Drivers

3.1.1.1 High Prevalence of Oral Diseases

3.1.1.2 Growing Emphasis on Digital Dentistry with a Focus on Artificial Intelligence

3.1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

3.1.2 Business Restraints

3.1.2.1 High Cost Associated with Dental Equipment

3.1.2.2 Stringent Reimbursement Regulations

3.1.3 Business Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Growing Dental Tourism in Emerging Economies

3.1.3.2 Increasing Use of Robotics-Assisted Dental Surgery

4 Region

4.1 Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Key Dynamics

4.2.2.1 Impact Analysis

4.2.3 Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (by End User)

4.2.3.2 Market Size and Forecast (by Country)

4.2.3.2.1 China

4.2.3.2.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.2.2 Japan

4.2.3.2.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.2.3 India

4.2.3.2.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.2.4 Australia

4.2.3.2.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3.2.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.2.3.2.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

5 Company Profiles

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology Co., Ltd.

5.1.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.1.2 Role of Beijing Baihui Weikang Technology Co., Ltd. in the Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market

5.1.1.3 Product Portfolio

5.1.1.4 Analyst Perspective

5.1.2 VATECH Co., Ltd.

5.1.2.1 Company Overview

5.1.2.2 Role of VATECH Co., Ltd. in the Advanced Dental Digital and Robotics Solutions Market

5.1.2.3 Product Portfolio

5.1.2.4 Financials

5.1.2.5 Recent Developments

5.1.2.6 Analyst Perspective

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets