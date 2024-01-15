Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market Sees Robust Growth, Innovations In Eye Care Drive 2030 Forecast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market by Type (Photocoagulation Lasers, Photodisruption Lasers, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty), Product (Diode Lasers, Excimer lasers, Femtosecond Lasers), Application, End User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market size was estimated at USD 219.79 million in 2022, USD 235.08 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.41% to reach USD 389.55 million by 2030.
The detailed segmentation of the Ophthalmic Femtosecond Lasers Market provides a profound look into various components driving growth. Within this sphere, products such as Diode Lasers, Excimer lasers, and notably, the Femtosecond Lasers, are among the key contributors. Comprehensive studies across different types further include Photocoagulation Lasers, Photodisruption Lasers, and Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty, the latter seeing an upsurge in market share along the forecast timeline.
Breakthrough Applications Trigger Expansion
Applications in cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, and refractive error correction stand out as pivotal segments.
End-user analysis highlights ambulatory service centers, eye clinics, and hospitals, each playing a crucial role in market progression.
Regional analysis underscores the relevance of the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, each examined for market impact and growth aspects.
Key Market Influencers
This analysis shines a spotlight on the technological trends, regulatory frameworks, and product developments shaping the future of ophthalmic femtosecond lasers.
A detailed profile of market protagonists provides insights into strategies, growth, and product portfolios. The report addresses the crucial questions stakeholders are pondering, from market sizes and forecasts to strategic windows for opportunities. The insights offered through this comprehensive report are set to guide the ophthalmic femtosecond lasers market through a phase of dynamic evolution and sustained growth from 2023 to 2030.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 193
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $235.08 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $389.55 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Companies Mentioned
Abbott Laboratories Alcon Laboratories, Inc. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Carl Zeiss AG Ellex Medical Lasers Limited IMRA America, Inc. Iridex Corporation Johnson & Johnson Service Inc. KMLabs Inc. LENSAR Inc. Menlo Systems GmbH NIDEK Co., Ltd. NKT AS Spark Lasers SAS Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
