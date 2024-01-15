(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZIBO, China, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the parking lot of Luhu Central Primary School, Zhaodian Village, Gaoqing County, 4 DC quick charging piles have been recently installed and put into use. Having carefully checked the condition of the charging piles, cables, grounds, indicator lights, etc., the staff of State Grid Gaoqing Power Supply Company (managed by State Grid Zibo Power Supply Company)

explained the charging pile's instructions and the time-of-use tariff to customers. It was advised that the electricity should be used in deep valley and valley periods as much as possible, so as to save the charging cost and contribute to the power balance.

"It's so great to have State Grid's charging piles here, which have guaranteed a more convenient life for us. It is convenient for not only electric cars that carry goods to charge, but also those who drive electric cars home in the forthcoming Chinese New Year holiday." At the sight of the newly launched quick charging piles, Li Bin, Secretary of Zhaodian Village, Gaoqing County, couldn't help but express his joy.

State Grid Gaoqing Power Supply Company has thoroughly implemented the state government's policy of developing new energy vehicles. It carries out the co-construction of dual grids, and optimizes the layout of charging infrastructure by installing charging facilities in densely populated places and along traffic arteries, in order to meet the increasing demand of charging cars in rural areas. Thanks to the distributed energy supply from multiple distribution transformers, the newly-installed charging piles in Luhu are strengthened in the capacity of absorbing new energy, thus realizing the expectations of charging new energy vehicles with clean energy, and of promoting clean energy with new energy vehicle in the meanwhile.

With the implementation of boosting rural purchase of new energy vehicles, State Grid Gaoqing Power Supply Company adheres to the idea of "charging piles and stations first, installation moderately in advance", plans the layout of the charging network in advance, and encourages the notion and action of "green travelling", so as to release the purchase potential of new energy vehicles in rural areas, and provide power security for the revitalization and development of rural areas.

