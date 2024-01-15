Cooling Fabrics Market To Surpass USD 4.7 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cooling Fabrics Industry size is expected to register 7.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the increasing sports activities.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cooling fabrics market is poised to be valued at over USD 4.7 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the data by National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), within the 143-year climate record, the decade from 2010 onwards has witnessed the highest temperatures, marking the ten warmest years on record. The consecutive nine years spanning from 2014 to 2022 are the warmest in recorded history. As the temperatures are rising due to climate change and global warming, there is increase in demand for functional, comfortable clothing. Consumers are increasingly seeking garments offering enhanced breathability and moisture-wicking properties. The trend towards more sustainable and performance-oriented textiles has spurred innovation in the cooling fabrics market, prompting manufacturers to develop advanced cooling technologies and fabrics that cater to diverse needs across sports, outdoor activities, and everyday wear.

Furthermore, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of excessive heat and the need for thermal regulation has propelled the adoption of cooling fabrics across various demographics. The industries such as sportswear, athleisure, healthcare, and workwear are addressing the need for moisture management, UV protection, and temperature control by embracing cooling fabrics.

Eco-conscious lifestyle fueling natural cooling fabrics demand

The cooling fabrics market size from natural cooling fabrics segment is poised for sustained demand through 2032, owing to the evolving consumer consciousness favoring sustainable and eco-friendly textile solutions. The natural fibers like cotton, linen, hemp, and bamboo are known for their inherent breathability, moisture-wicking capabilities, and biodegradability. The broader movement toward ethically sourced materials reflect a conscious shift away from synthetic alternatives. Moreover, the superior comfort and hypoallergenic properties of natural cooling fabrics offer both performance and environmental responsibility in the clothing choices.

Usage in workwear for employee comfort & safety

The cooling fabrics market growth from workwear segment will generate notable demand and hold a significant revenue share over 2023-2032, favored by the growing emphasis on comfort, performance, and safety in professional settings. As industries prioritize employee well-being and productivity, there's a notable shift towards incorporating innovative textiles that offer enhanced breathability, moisture management, and temperature regulation. Cooling fabrics cater to these needs, providing workers with garments that mitigate heat stress, improve comfort during extended wear, and maintain optimal body temperature. The focus on ergonomic clothing will augment the segment share.

Robust textile manufacturing prowess of APAC

Asia Pacific cooling fabrics market share is touted to expand at a rapid pace through 2032. The region's climatic conditions, characterized by high temperatures and humidity levels in several countries, have amplified the demand for textiles offering enhanced breathability and moisture-wicking properties. The burgeoning population, rising disposable incomes, and an evolving lifestyle prioritize performance-oriented and comfortable clothing. These factors, along with the textile manufacturing prowess and technological advancements in fabric innovation have positioned Asia Pacific as a hub for producing cutting-edge cooling textiles, driving both domestic consumption and global export demands for these specialized fabrics.

The major contenders in the global cooling fabrics market include Coolcore LLC, Columbia Sportswear Company, O2COOL LLC, NanoGraf Corporation, Outlast Technologies LLC, The North Face, Under Armour, Inc., Polartec LLC, Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Mizuno Corporation, Hanesbrands Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Mission Cooling, and Chill-Its by Ergodyne.

