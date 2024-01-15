Zaluzhnyi, Brown Discuss Battlefield Situation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown in a phone call on Monday discussed the situation on the front line in Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I informed General Brown about the battlefield situation as a whole and in detail in separate areas along the frontline. I shared the outcomes of the hostilities analysis in 2023 and forecasts for 2024. Along with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, we exchanged views on issues that have mutual strategic interest," he said.

Zaluzhnyi thanked General Brown and all the people of the United States for their overwhelming support for Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor.