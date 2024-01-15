War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Launch 22 Strikes On Russian Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian aircraft struck 22 areas of concentration of Russian military personnel and equipment in the past 24 hours, with 86 combat engagements reported across the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening war update posted to Facebook on Monday, January 15, Ukrinform reports.

According to the post, Ukrainian fighter jets and helicopters struck 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system. Ukrainian rocket forces hit a Russian troop concentration area, three artillery pieces and two radars.

In total, the Russians launched a missile strike, 31 airstrikes and 51 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

