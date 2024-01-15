Preparations For Global Peace Summit Begin Tomorrow - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swiss President Viola Amherd agreed to start preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of heads of state in Switzerland.

Zelensky said this during a meeting with media representatives following the negotiations with Amherd in Bern on Monday, January 15, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"At today's meeting, we noted the successful work in the format of advisors on the Peace Formula yesterday. Switzerland effectively organized the meeting the day before. There was a significant expansion of representation – over 80 states and international institutions are involved already, as Mrs. President said. We appreciate that. And I am grateful to Mrs. President and her team for the agreement that our teams will start preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders in Switzerland starting tomorrow," he said.

Zelensky noted that this summit should provide the momentum for everything that has already been accomplished and make it certain that the end of the war can only be just and that the restoration of the force of international law must be truly comprehensive.

"Switzerland is our partner in this. Thank you," Zelensky said.

Amherd, in turn, said that Switzerland supports the peace process.

"Switzerland is ready to organize the Summit. We have agreed that we will be deeply involved in this issue to make the peace process successful, and our teams will start working on it immediately. On our side, we have already appointed a person to be in charge of this issue," she said.

Amherd added that Switzerland would continue to advocate for a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine