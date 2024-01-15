Three Wounded As Russians Hit Donetsk Region's New York With Bombs, Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of New York in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, wounding three people.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Three people were wounded and five more are under the rubble - these are the preliminary consequences of the attack on New York," he said.

He noted that the Russians had dropped two guided bombs on the village and hit a three-story building with a missile. The entrance to the building collapsed, with people remaining under the rubble.

Representatives of the authorities, rescuers and the police are working at the scene.

Filashkin said this yet another cynical attack by the Russians on the civilian population. Its exact consequences will be clarified later.