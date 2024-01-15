Britain To Deploy 20,000 Personnel For NATO Exercise In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK will deploy 20,000 forces, along with warships and fighter jets as part of NATO's major European exercise Steadfast Defender 24, which will launch in the first half of 2024.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Some 16,000 British military personnel, as well as an aircraft carrier strike group, F35B Lightning attack aircraft and reconnaissance planes will be deployed in Eastern Europe from February to June.

"I can announce today that UK will be sending some 20,000 personnel to take part in one of NATO's largest deployments since the end of the Cold War," said Defense Secretary Grant Shapps. "It will see our military joining forces with counterparts from 30 NATO countries plus Sweden, providing vital reassurance against the Putin menace."



bracing for Putin's invasion of NATO allies - Bild posts wargaming detail

As reported, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced during his visit to Ukraine that the UK would donate GBP 2.5 billion ($3.19 billion) in aid to Ukraine over the next fiscal year.

Photo from open sources