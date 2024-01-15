Naftogaz Pays Over ₴90B In Taxes Last Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, Naftogaz Group paid UAH 90.2 billion in taxes to the state and local budgets.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Group.

"In 2023, Naftogaz Group companies paid UAH 83.4 billion in taxes to the state budget. Another UAH 6.8 billion was transferred to local budgets," the statement said.

How to more effectively squeeze Russia out of global markets

In December, Naftogaz paid UAH 6 billion to the state budget and UAH 0.5 billion to local budgets.

As reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine paid more than UAH 90 billion in tax payments in 2022.

The net consolidated profit of Naftogaz Group in the first half of 2023 amounted to UAH 6.6 billion, compared to a UAH 57.2 billion loss in the same period of 2022.