Heather Mcisaac named VFAF Veterans for Trump Ambassador and VFAF Georgia state chapter operations director

- Attorney Jared Craig VFAF GA State Chapter PresidentNEWNAN , GEORGIA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalHeather Mcisaac , a Veteran, named VFAF Veterans for Trump Ambassador and VFAF Georgia state chapter operations director.Heather Mcisaac grew up in Point Reyes Station, California. After a short stint in College Mcisaac joined the Air Force where she traveled both the country, and the world as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic with RED HORSE, an engineering squadron, serving in Korea, Montana, Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, and Germany. Mcisaac later became an Air Craft Crew Chief on the C-5 Global Galaxy. After 15yrs of service and multiple injuries, she received a DD-214 October 2020, under President Donald Trump.VFAF Veterans for Trump is launching state chapters to better organize the boots on the ground for the America First movement. Heather Mcisaac lives in proximity to multiple military bases and is able to organize our veterans to get the vote out for Trump and America First candidates.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Heather Mcisaac named VFAF Veterans for Trump Ambassador interview with Stan Fitzgerald President