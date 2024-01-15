Undetectable AI Stealthgpt Supports 7,000 + Languages

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A breakthrough in Undetectable AI technology allows StealthGPT to support every language in the world.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / In an unprecedented leap in AI technology, StealthGPT is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking update: the ability to create Undetectable AI-generated text in every language known to humanity. This means our StealthGPT now supports not just a few but every single language across the globe, including all major and numerous regional dialects. Over 7,000+ languages are now supported by StealthGPT's Undetectable AI models.

Unmatched Undetectability in Hundreds of Languages

From English to Mandarin, Spanish to Russian, and Arabic to Zulu, StealthGPT offers unmatched Undetectable AI text generation. While we've had to exclude the fictional language Tengwar for now, our Undetectable AI model now supports over 7,000 languages from all over the world.

Smart Language Detection Feature: Making AI Text Undetectable with Ease

Our new Smart Language Detection Feature, simplifies the process. Just input your text, and StealthGPT automatically detects the language, generating perfectly matched, undetectable output. This means that StealthGPT is the only Undetectable AI service in the world that supports Multi-Lingual text via API. This feature is now live on our API .

Originality AI Vs. StealthGPT: The Undetectable AI Showdown

In a head-to-head challenge with Originality AI's multilingual detection, StealthGPT's Smart Language Detection Feature has demonstrated unparalleled performance in rendering AI-generated text undetectable across a wide spectrum of languages. In a study of thousands of inputs ran against AI Detector services like Originality, GPTZero, Copyleaks, and others, StealthGPT has scored the highest among its cohorts in Undetectability. Other Undetectable AI services struggle significantly with ensuring undetectability in languages beyond English. StealthGPT , however, stands out as the only service that consistently achieves high levels of reliability and undetectability in over 7,000 languages. Competitors often fall short in less common languages, failing to bypass advanced originality checks, and lacking support for the linguistic diversity essential in today's global environment.

Why Choose StealthGPT ?

- Universal Language Coverage: Supports hundreds of languages, from the most widely spoken to the most regionally unique.

- StealthGPT Smart Language Detection Feature: Automatically detects and matches language input, ensuring undetectable, high-quality AI text.

- Proven Superiority: Outperforms competitors in undetectability, even against sophisticated AI detection models like Originality AI.

- User-Friendly: Effortless integration for all users, including a seamless API experience for developers.

Use StealthGPT now and experience the future of Undetectable AI, multilingual AI-generated text!

StealthGPT proudly supports 7,000+ languages including, but not limited to: English, Chinese (Simplified), Hindi, Spanish, French, Standard Arabic, Bengali, Russian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Urdu, German, Japanese, Swahili, Marathi, Telugu, Turkish, Tamil, Vietnamese, Italian, Thai, Korean, Cantonese, Persian, Gujarati, and many more.

Contact Information

Zachary Katkin

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

(239) 273-4113

SOURCE: StealthGPT

View the original press release on newswire.