Hillsboro Area Hospital Rebrands As Hillsboro Health To Expand Service Offerings And Modernize Its Facilities

HILLSBORO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Hillsboro Area Hospital is excited to announce its transformation into Hillsboro Health. This rebranding effort underscores a commitment to growth, local access to health care, and additional services to meet the needs of people in the community.



"This project is the next step in our long-range plan to provide a greater range of health and wellness services to our community," says Hillsboro Health Chief Executive Officer Michael Alexander.

As part of the expansion, Hillsboro Health has opened a new primary care clinic. "By opening a primary care clinic and planning upgrades to our outpatient surgery facility, we want to go beyond being just a great hospital. We want people to choose Hillsboro Health the next time they need care," states Alexander.

Health care providers Michael Koeppen, MD, and Katie Wollerman, FNP-C, are now available to see patients at the Douglas-Telfer Building, located at 1220 E. Tremont St. Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment at Hillsboro Health Primary Care may call 217-532-4351.

While the rebrand includes a name and logo change, the organization remains a local, independent hospital. These entities are included in the change:



Hillsboro Area Hospital, now known as Hillsboro Health

Hillsboro Health Primary Care

Hillsboro Health Specialty Clinics

Hillsboro Health Therapy Services (formerly TeamWork Rehab)

Hillsboro Health Assisted Living (formerly Tremont Ridge Assisted Living)

Hillsboro Health Fitness & Aquatics (formerly Fusion Fitness & Aquatics) Hillsboro Health Foundation (formerly Hillsboro Area Health Foundation)

Hillsboro Health, formerly Hillsboro Area Hospital, is a local, independent health care organization comprised of a 25-bed, not-for-profit, critical access hospital that provides inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services. Hillsboro Health also offers primary and specialty care, therapy services, assisted living facilities and a fitness and aquatics center. Hillsboro Health is committed to providing compassionate and quality care in an environment that fosters healing and wellness and follows the highest standards for patient safety.

