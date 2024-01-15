Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Exceeds 24,000: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 16 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 24,000, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said, yesterday.

The ministry said in a press statement that, the Israeli army killed 132 Palestinians and wounded 252 others in the Strip during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths to 24,100, and injuries to 60,834, in the Palestinian enclave since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, 2023, it noted.

At least 33 people have died as a result of the Israeli army's heavy bombing of several locations in Gaza City, since early yesterday morning.

The Israeli bombing has rendered more than 70 percent of the northern Gaza Strip uninhabitable, the Palestinian Civil Defence said in a statement, yesterday.

Meanwhile, at least five Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, on Sunday, which brings the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank to at least 352, since a new round of violence erupted on Oct 7, 2023, according to Palestinian media outlets.

