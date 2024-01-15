Yemen Urges Int'l Community For Support To Extend Control On All Of Its Land

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- A joint Yemeni governmental and presidential meeting on Monday urged the International Community to help extend the government control on its entire land.

Yemen News Agency (SABA) said that the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashed Al-Alimi along with the Prime Minister Maeen Saeed and other ministers discussed local and regional developments and the ramifications on all levels including Houthi maritime threats.

The meeting affirmed on the importance of immediate classification of Houthi militias as "a terrorist group" and forcing them to engage in efforts to stabilize and restore peace in Yemen. (end)

