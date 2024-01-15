Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Two Homes In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces broke into Bani Na'im village near the West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) and stormed the homes of Ahmad Zaidat and Mahmoud Zaidat - the two suspects for vehicle attacks earlier Monday.

The Israeli forces rampaged through the suspects' homes, interrogated some of their relatives, and took measurements of both homes as a prelude to demolition, the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported this evening.

Clashes broke out between the Israeli soldiers and the Palestinian youths in Bani Na'eim village where some youths suffered suffocation.

Ahmad and Mahmoud Zaidat were arrested after they drove stolen cars and ran over Israeli settlers in Ra'anana town, nearly 20 km to the north of Tel Aviv this midday.

An Israeli woman was reportedly killed and 18 others injured in the attacks. (end)

