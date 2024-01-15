Best FIFA Football Players Honored In London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- FIFA 2023 Players Awards set in London with a raveling ceremony on Monday with seven different awards granted to the best football players of the year.

FIFA Women's Player of the Year awarded to Aitana Bonmati, who dominated on an international and club level this year with a World Cup win and a treble with Barcelona.

Best Women's Coach was decided for Sarina Wiegman, England's coach who managed a consecutive grant of the award tallying a fourth since 2017.

Men's FIFA Player of the Year was again obtained by Lionel Messi heading Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for another prize on his shelf.

Men's Best Coach was honored to Pep Guardiola with a treble on record, and chosen over Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti following a terrific year of football.

The Special Player 'Puska' Award went to Marta as she made her final international appearance as of 2023, and as the all-time top scorer for Brazil with Five world cup appearances. (end)

