(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fortis Is an Excellent Stock for TFSA Investors to Buy and Hold Forever

Why Enbridge May Be the Ideal Dividend Stock for TFSA InvestorsWalgreens Cuts Quarterly Dividend In HalfBCE's Stock Is Near a 52-Week Low, and That's a Great Deal for InvestorsScotiabank's Renewed Focus on North American Makes the Stock a Safer Dividend Investment Add this under widget Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts David Jagielski - Monday, January 15, 2024

Is Corus Entertainment a Buy After Posting a Higher Profit in Q1?

Corus Entertainment (TSX: CJR.B), a prominent player in the Canadian media and content industry, recently unveiled its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Although the company experienced a decline in consolidated revenue and segment profit, its net income and free cash flow showed resilience. Is this beaten down stock, which trades at just 4 times its estimated future profits, worth investing in?

Corus' revenue in Q1 was down 14% to $369.9 million. Its segmented profit of $120.8 million declined by 8% year over year. However, overall net income of $32.7 million rose by 4% year over year, while free cash flow of $23.7 million grew by 14%. A big reason for the improved bottom line and stronger cash flow was due to cost reductions. In the period, the company's cost of sales and selling, general, and admin costs totaled $249.1 million -- $50 million less than what it reported a year earlier.

The company has been affected by the strikes in Hollywood last year. But it says that new episodes for scripted series will begin arriving late in Q2, which should help bolster revenue. On the flip side, however, the economic challenges and the potential for a recession this year could dimmish the strength of the ad market.

Overall, it could be another challenging year for Corus, which is coming off a tough 2023 where its share price declined by 67%. The stock's low valuation can make now an enticing time to invest in Corus, but investors shouldn't expect a quick turnaround.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks