Author Mitchell Alan Paddock Releases Inspiring Collection: The Promises

UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mitchell Alan Paddock , a seasoned physical therapist with over 30 years of experience, unveils his latest literary creation, "The Promises ." This powerful collection of short stories and poems explores themes of recovery from addiction and alcoholism, spiritual growth, everyday occurrences, and patient encounters from his extensive career in physical therapy.Mitchell Alan Paddock is not only a dedicated physical therapist but a follower of Jesus Christ, emphasizing kindness, understanding, forgiveness, giving, sacrifice, faith, hope, and love. Residing in Milwaukee, WI, Paddock's journey includes a triumphant 30+ years of professional experience coupled with a personal struggle against alcoholism and drug addiction spanning over 50 years.As a firm believer in the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Paddock practices the 12 steps daily to become a better version of himself. His writing is a reflection of his experiences with addiction, failure, fear, hope, faith, love, victory, and joy. Two influential figures in his life, Jesus Christ and Vince Lombardi, have shaped his perspective on life and success.Paddock's previous work, "Living In the Moment ," delves into the complexities of embracing the present. All of his works are available on his Amazon author page.He was inspired to write "The Promises" during his own recovery journey, feeling a calling from a higher power to share his experiences and offer hope to others battling addiction. Guided by Step 12 of the AA program, he aims to carry a message of spiritual awakening and recovery to fellow addicts, practicing these principles in all aspects of life."No case is hopeless. If I can recover from addiction, anybody can," declares Paddock. His collection, "The Promises," delivers a message of perseverance, resilience, and the belief that redemption is always within reach. After 50 years of active addiction, Paddock found his solution in the fellowship of AA and the transformative power of the 12 steps.Mitchell Alan Paddock's "The Promises" is now available on Amazon, offering readers an intimate and inspiring journey through the depths of addiction to the heights of spiritual growth.

