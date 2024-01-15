Weekly Highlights In Brazil: Key Events And Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets Paraguay's President, Santiago Peña.



They will discuss the Itaipu Binacional and other important topics. This meeting is on Monday, January 15, 2024.



Starting Thursday, January 18, President Lula tours Brazil. He visits Bahia, Pernambuco, and Ceará.



This tour aims to strengthen his party's position in upcoming local elections.



On Friday, January 19, a major job competition opens. The National Unified Public Contest offers 6,640 jobs.



People can apply until February 9. The exams are on May 5 in 220 cities. Results will be out on June 3.







The government and Congress focus on tax relief debates. On Monday, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad meets Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco.



They will talk about re-taxing payrolls in 17 sectors. This plan started in 2012 and has been a hot topic since.



For the São Paulo mayoral race, Deputy Guilherme Boulos travels abroad. He meets Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday to discuss urban projects.



Then, he visits China for more meetings and project tours on Tuesday, January 16.



On Monday, the World Economic Forum begins its 54th session in Davos, Switzerland. Key global financial figures will attend.



Brazil sends several ministers, but not its Finance Minister or Central Bank President.



Monday also marks the end of DOC and TED bank transfers in Brazil. This change comes as PIX transfers become more popular.

IBGE surveys

The stats agency IBGE releases two important surveys this week.



The Service Survey comes out on Tuesday, and the Trade Survey on Wednesday. Both show November's data.



On Thursday, Brazil's Central Bank shares a GDP preview for November 2023.



In the U.S., the Republican Party holds its first Iowa caucus on Monday. Former President Donald Trump is a leading candidate.



Democrat Joe Biden starts his 2024 campaign on Thursday in Pennsylvania. The presidential election is set for November 5.

