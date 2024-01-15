Pakistan’S Tech-Led Economic Revamp

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant move, Pakistan is channeling efforts to enhance its economic landscape by focusing on the growth and development of its IT sector.



The government's plan is to turn this emerging sector into a major economic contributor, inspired by India's success.



As part of a larger strategy, this move aims to tackle Pakistan's longstanding fiscal challenges through innovation.



The IT sector has shown impressive growth recently, outpacing other service exports in 2022.



A new government strategy, led by Umar Saif, interim IT Minister , is looking to increase IT exports to $15 billion from $2.6 billion in six years.



The focus is on areas like software development, outsourcing, cybersecurity, and cutting-edge technologies like augmented and virtual reality.



However, Pakistan faces hurdles in this endeavor. Internet shutdowns by the government, to quell unrest, harm business and deter investors.







Additionally, retaining IT talent is tough due to high inflation and a falling currency, driving professionals to seek jobs overseas.



Simultaneously, IT adoption in public sectors is generating significant data, pushing towards a data-driven approach in policymaking.



With its massive population, the country's Punjab region has launched over 250 tech-based projects.



These initiatives, including a Dengue Monitoring Platform and digitized police stations, have enhanced governance and public services.



Yet, Pakistan's path to digital transformation is not smooth.



Challenges include cultural resistance to technology, lack of expertise, constant leadership shifts, funding delays, and difficulties in software maintenance.



Also, there's an urgent need for a national data governance policy and reliable digital access in remote areas.



As Pakista progresses in its digital journey, leveraging big data, artificial intelligence, and human-computer interaction is crucial.



With its large population, Pakistan has the opportunity to use technology effectively for better governance and public services.

