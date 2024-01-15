Afghan-Pakistan Tensions Rise At Key Trade Crossing

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A critical situation is unfolding at the Torkham border crossing, a pivotal point between Afghanistan and Pakistan.



Pakistan's decision to close this key passage greatly affected thousands of trucks.



The ruling Taliban in Afghanistan reported that this closure was due to Pakistan's new demands for Afghan drivers to have passports and visas, documents many lacked.



This requirement led to a massive queue of trucks at the border, hindering trade. These trucks, loaded with perishable items like fruits and vegetables, were stranded.



The Torkham crossing is essential for trade between the two nations and with Central Asian countries. This closure thus had significant economic effects on both Afghanistan and Pakistan .









Reacting to Pakistan's documentation demands, Afghan authorities started asking Pakistani drivers for similar documents.



Currently, officials from both nations are discussing solutions to this impasse, with hopes for a resolution soon.



The Torkham border has faced similar shutdowns before, including a nine-day closure in September due to border clashes.



This issue occurs amid strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.



Pakistan has raised concerns about the Pakistani Taliban's presence in Afghanistan, accusing them of launching attacks from Afghan soil.



Conversely, the Afghan Taliban government asserts that it does not permit its territory for such attacks.



The Torkham border closure and the resulting disruption of truck movement underscore the intertwined nature of regional politics, security, and commerce.

Background

The Torkham border issue is not isolated; it reflects broader geopolitical tensions in the region.



Historically, Afghanistan and Pakistan have had a complex relationship, often marked by mutual distrust and cross-border tensions.



These tensions are partly rooted in longstanding disputes over the Durand Line, the border drawn by the British in 1893, which Afghanistan has never formally recognized.



The porous nature of this boundary has been a source of contention, particularly with the movement of militant groups and refugees between the two countries.



Moreover, the Torkham border is a strategic gateway for trade and economic activities in the region.



Its closure affects local economies and has wider implications for trade routes connecting South Asia with Central Asia.



Comparatively, other key borders in the region, like the Wagah Border between India and Pakistan, have also witnessed closures due to political tensions, impacting trade and bilateral relations.

