World’S Largest Single Stockholder Gears Up For Modest Gains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the coming years, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, managing $1.5 trillion, is bracing for modest returns.



This outlook stems from ongoing inflationary pressures. The fund's CEO, Nicolai Tangen shared these insights during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



He believes that inflation will persist, influencing international central banks to maintain higher interest rates.



Established in the 1990s, the fund invests Norway's oil and gas revenues globally.



It's known as Norges Bank Investment Management NBIM and is the world's largest single stockholder. This context is vital for understanding its impact on global markets.



Philipp Hildebrand from BlackRock also echoed similar views earlier, highlighting the potential underestimation of inflation's longevity in financial markets.







The European Central Bank (ECB), facing similar inflation issues, is likely to keep interest rates unchanged this year.



ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann supported this prediction.



Since Tangen's appointment in 2020, he has led the fund to take a contrarian approach to market trends.



He emphasizes the fund's long-term nature and advocates for more active involvement in environmental, social, and governance issues.



The fund originated from Norway's 1969 oil discovery and now owns shares in over 9,000 companies worldwide.



This accounts for approximately 1.5% of all global listed company shares. Its portfolio also includes fixed-income, real estate, and renewable infrastructure investments.



However, the fund faced a $34 billion loss in the third quarter, affected by global market uncertainties.



This followed a gain of $143 billion in the first half of 2023, primarily from rising technology stocks.

Background

This forecast reflects wider economic trends and suggests challenges ahead.



Lower growth in such funds may reduce returns on personal investments and increase living costs due to inflation.



Norway's strategy indicates a global economic power dynamics shift, with oil-dependent nations diversifying investments.



This change aligns with global sustainable and ESG investment trends. Norway's approach might influence the investment strategies of other European nations.



It sets a cautious investment benchmark for other sovereign funds.



The fund's outlook highlights the interconnectedness of global economies, emphasizing the importance of diversified economic policies and financial planning.

