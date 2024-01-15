Harford Mutual Insurance Group Donates Over $425,000 To Charitable Organizations In 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tennessee is one of the states in which Harford Mutual writes business. In response to the devastating tornadoes that swept through Middle Tennessee on December 9-10, 2023, Harford Mutual made a $5,000 donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). This contribution will aid in recovery and relief efforts for those affected by the natural disaster.

Harford Mutual employees have also demonstrated their commitment to community service, collectively contributing more than 400 volunteer hours to various organizations, further reinforcing the company's commitment to giving back.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market, including monoline workers' compensation through the addition of Clearpath Specialty in 2023. Harford Mutual is a top-performing insurance company (Ward's 50® in 2021 and 2022), ending 2023 with more than $400 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit .

