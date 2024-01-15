Growlers Market To Surpass USD 762 Million By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growlers Industry size is expected to register 3.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by the increasing expansion of the cosmetics industry.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growlers market value could cross USD 762 million by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, The growlers industry experiences a surge in demand attributed to relaxed government regulations. In May 2022, Minnesota legislators reached an agreement to permit breweries and distilleries to sell growlers, six-packs, and full-size liquor bottles directly to consumers. This bipartisan plan grants every existing brewery the ability to offer beer growlers, cans, or bottles of their brew for off-site purchase. Additionally, distilleries gain the authority to sell standard 750 ml bottles of spirits, such as gin and vodka, on their premises, departing from the state's current requirement for slender bottles. The emphasis on sustainability and reducing single-use packaging contributes to the growlers market expansion.

Glass materials to gain prominent shares

Glass materials in the growlers industry could exhibit a decent growth rate over 2024-2032, claims the report. Consumers favor glass growlers for their ability to preserve beer freshness, preventing flavor alteration often associated with other materials. The inert nature of glass ensures the purity of the beer's taste, appealing to craft beer enthusiasts. Additionally, the aesthetic appeal and reusability of glass growlers align with sustainability trends, attracting environmentally conscious consumers seeking durable, recyclable packaging for their favorite brews. These factors collectively drive the growlers market growth from glass materials.

Non-alcoholic beverages application to expand market demand

Non-alcoholic beverages application segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as per the report. As the market for craft sodas, kombuchas, and other non-alcoholic drinks expands, so does the need for convenient, eco-friendly containers. Growlers provide an ideal solution, accommodating these diverse beverages while offering sustainability and freshness. Consumers seeking healthier alternatives are drawn to the convenience of refillable growlers for their favorite non-alcoholic options, aligning with their lifestyle choices and contributing to the market's upward trend.

Asia Pacific to witness a high revenue share

Asia Pacific growlers market will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to evolving consumer preferences and a burgeoning craft beer culture, there's a significant upsurge in demand for growlers. As the region embraces artisanal and specialty brews, breweries capitalize on this trend, offering diverse, fresh pours directly to consumers. The convenience and sustainability of these refillable containers resonate with environmentally conscious consumers, contributing to the growlers business expansion in Asia Pacific, and catering to the region's growing affinity for unique craft beverages.

Growlers Market Players

Klean Kanteen, DrinkTanks, YETI, Miir, Lifeline, Igloo, Stanley, Manna, Hydro Flask, Fifty/Fifty. Companies in the growlers industry are employing various strategies to enhance their market presence, by participating in product launches at several expos and events that are aimed at showcasing potential in the construction industry.

