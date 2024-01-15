Pepino The Spikey Stoic A Children's Book By Dragan D. Pecirep Inspiring Stoic Values For Young Minds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Empowering Children to Navigate Life's Challenges with Resilience and Mindfulness"

UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dragan D. Pecirep, MS, LPC , a distinguished author and licensed professional counselor, proudly announces the launch of his latest children's book, "Pepino The Spikey Stoic ." This enchanting narrative is meticulously crafted to introduce young readers to the profound philosophical concept of the dichotomy of control, as elucidated by the ancient Stoic philosopher Epictetus."Pepino The Spikey Stoic" serves as a captivating educational tool, imparting the importance of discerning what is within one's control and what is not. The story unfolds through Pepino, a spiky and endearing character, as he encounters various challenges, illustrating resilience and mindfulness in the face of adversity.Dragan D. Pecirep, MS, LPC, known as D. David Pecirep, He is a licensed professional counselor, veteran, and author dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being. With a unique background encompassing military service, philosophy, and counseling, Pecirep combines his diverse experiences to create impactful works that resonate with readers of all ages. "Pepino The Spikey Stoic" is his latest contribution to the field of children's literature. Post-recovery, he delved into the study of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) with the Department of Veteran Affairs and Yale University.Motivated by a fervor for mental health, Pecirep earned a Master of Science Degree in Counseling from Central Connecticut State University. In 2020, he founded Beacon Counseling, a Southington-based private practice specializing in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) with a stoic overlay. Pecirep's commitment to community well-being led to a 2023 grant, enabling him to teach a parenting course from a CBT perspective.Pecirep drew inspiration from his experiences as a clinician working with pediatric clients. Recognizing the challenge of conveying complex concepts to children, he penned a book that renders the dichotomy of control accessible and relatable. The primary objective is to instill awareness of thoughts and empower children to choose their responses to life's challenges.The book aims to cultivate awareness of thoughts and emotions in young minds. Pecirep underscores the importance of teaching children that, irrespective of external circumstances, they possess the power to choose how they perceive and respond to situations."Pepino The Spikey Stoic" stands as Pecirep's latest literary achievement. As he expands Beacon Counseling and reflects on the book's success, Pecirep anticipates crafting additional works contributing to the well-being of his clients and the broader community."Pepino The Spikey Stoic" is available for purchase at major retailers and online bookstores.

