Credit One Bank® Sponsors Rising WTA Tour Star Emma Navarro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emma Navarro claiming her first WTA Tour title at the Hobart International

Credit One Bank logo

New Deal Expands Bank's Alignment with the World of Tennis While Emphasizing its Commitment to Personal Empowerment

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Credit One Bank , one of the leading credit card issuers in the United States, has announced a new sponsorship deal with professional tennis player Emma Navarro , who recently claimed her first WTA Tour title at the Hobart International. Navarro is currently ranked No. 31 on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour and 4th in the U.S. As part of the agreement, the Credit One Bank logo will be featured on Navarro's shirts during her matches.This sponsorship marks an exciting expansion in the world of professional tennis for Credit One Bank. In addition to being an official sponsor of the Cincinnati Open and the title sponsor of the Charleston Open, the Bank's endorsement deal with Navarro will further increase its presence in the sport. The company is committed to supporting women in sports and is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and inspiring athlete.“As we delve deeper into the amazing tennis community, we welcome Emma Navarro to the Credit One Bank family with open arms,” said Amber Greenwalt, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Credit One Bank.“Emma's career has kept us on the edge of our seats, and we're excited to embark on this incredible new chapter with her.”Emma Navarro dedicated herself to developing her skills on the tennis court long before her professional debut in June of 2022. She finished 2019 ranked as the No. 3 junior in the world and the No. 1 blue-chip recruit. Then as a college tennis player at the University of Virginia, she held a 51-3 record and won the NCAA singles championship as a freshman. In May of 2023 - less than a year after going pro - she broke into the top 100 female players in the world, and her meteoric rise isn't expected to stop at No. 31. Credit One Bank is proud to support Navarro on her triumphant journey, and the partnership goes beyond just logo placement. It will also include community outreach initiatives and activations at tournaments to engage with fans and promote the sport of tennis.“I'm grateful for everyone who has supported me as my career has taken off,” said Navarro.“I want to continue improving myself as a player while connecting with fans, and I can't wait to see what the future brings with Credit One Bank.”This partnership between Credit One Bank and Emma Navarro is a perfect embodiment of the Bank's commitment to supporting those who are working towards achieving big goals. Fans can look forward to seeing Navarro's fiery passion at upcoming tournaments as she continues building her professional career.# # #About Credit One Bank:Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.Credit One Bank Contact InformationTerri Maruca | Gage MorganKirvin Doak Communications...702.737.3100

Terri L Maruca

Kirvin Doak Communications

+1 702-371-6962

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube