Ohio State Rep Jennifer Gross Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump For Her Re-Election Bid Announced Stan Fitzgerald

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Gross state legislator Ohio's 45th district endorsed by VFAF for re-election

Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Gross state legislator Ohio's 45th district endorsed by VFAF for re-election

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump back Lt. Col Jennifer Gross for re-election , Gross announces her official endorsement of Donald Trump for 47

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentWEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OHIO, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalLieutenant Colonel Jennifer Gross state legislator in Ohio's 45th district has been endorsed by VFAF for her re-election bid. The Lt. Col officially endorsed former president Donald Trump for 47 during the VFAF interview.Gross is a 21-year Air Force veteran and retired Lt. Colonel, who served our great nation in Saudi Arabia during Operation Provide Comfort and in Sarajevo during Operation Provide Promise. Gross retired from the military in 2008. She is currently a member of American Legion Post 681 and VFW Post 7696, where she became the first active female inductee in February 2019.Gross has been a Family Nurse Practitioner for over 18 years and a registered nurse for over 30 years. Prior to becoming an NP, she managed a three million dollar territory for Eli Lilly. She most recently participated as a sub-investigator for Operation WARP Speed developing treatments to help battle COVID-19.Gross believes in strong public policy that supports Ohio business success, legislation which supports and protects the unborn and will uphold OhioansIn other VFAF Ohio News :Stephanie Stock for Ohio State Central Committee has been endorsed by VFAFStephanie Stock is president of the Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom (OAMF) ,PT Assistant, Conservative mom & Advocate for INFORMED CONSENT & the freedom to decline any medical procedure including vaccination! Stock had previously been endorsed by VFAF Ambassador JR Majewski who recommended her for VFAF board review in the endorsement application process.Stock VFAF Website link : stephanie-stock-for-ohio-state-central-committee-endorsed-by-vfaf/In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC

+ 17707076291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Lt. Col Jennifer Gross OH-45 state legislator endorsement interview for re-election VFAF