Flight Data Recorder Market Size Worth $790.39 Million By 2032 | CAGR: 5.25% By The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 473.83 Million in 2022 flight data recorder market will reach USD 790.39 Million by 2032. The growth of the flight data recorder market is influenced by the quantity of aircraft in operation. Therefore, it is expected that the global flight data recorder market would grow at a significant rate throughout the course of the projected period due to a growth in passenger density. The market for flight data recorders is also expanding as a result of ongoing research and development towards safer and lighter systems as well as the rise of the aviation industry.



Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @



Key Insight of the Flight Data Recorder Market



Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.24% over the projection period.



Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.24% over the forecast period. The continuous upgrading of defence and commercial aircraft, which is leading to investments in better technologies, is the primary driver of the region's growth. Manufacturers of aerospace data recorders in Europe, for instance, have created a lightweight composite data recorder that can endure high-speed impacts and strong fire heat. This has clearly had a positive effect on Europe's market for flight data recorders.



The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.53% over the projected period in the flight data recorder market.



The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.53% in the flight data recorder market. The CVR records the sounds in the cockpit, including the voices of the flight crew. The recorder's "cockpit area microphone" is usually located on the upper instrument panel, halfway between the two pilots. A flight recorder is an electronic recording device that is installed in an aircraft with the goal of assisting in the investigation of aviation mishaps and accidents. Though it is no longer accurate because the device must be painted bright orange to aid in retrieval in the event of an accident, the term "black box" is nevertheless widely used in common speech.



Over the projected period, the civil & commercial aircraft segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.95% in the flight data recorder market.



Over the forecasted period, the civil & commercial aircraft segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.95% in the flight data recorder market. The introduction of new technology, a rise in air traffic passengers, and an increase in aircraft deliveries in the commercial aviation sector have all contributed to the market's recent expansion. Commercial aviation is the branch of civil aviation that involves flying aircraft for pay or employment, as opposed to private aviation.



Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increase in aircraft deliveries over the globe



The increasing demand for foreign deliveries around the world has led to an increased necessity for aerial delivery. The best transportation method has to be scheduled with frequent flight monitoring. This has led to a current need for data recorders in the aircraft sector. Thus, it is expected that a major factor driving the flight data recorder market would be the rise in aircraft deliveries that are taking place all over the world. The need for the global aviation industry to continue a variety of commercial operations will cause the number of aircraft to rise, which will increase traffic in the industry. This will require the adoption of suitable scheduling and monitoring systems for aeroplanes in order to prevent mishaps.



Restraint: Complexity in the flight data recorder (FDR) data integration



The integration of flight data recorders requires adherence to numerous regulations and norms, including those established by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Extensive documentation and adherence to specific procedures are necessary to guarantee compliance. The flight data recorder market is expected to face substantial obstacles to its expansion because of the limited quantity of data that these compliances can retain in FDR. FDRs may be triggered by unauthorised access or cyberattacks. Access to FDR data is strictly controlled due to its sensitive nature. Only authorised persons with a legitimate need to know can access the data. Additionally, cybersecurity measures are implemented to protect FDR data from internet threats such as hacking.



Opportunity: Increasing demand for air travel in developing markets



Developing countries have invested in enhancing their airport infrastructure to manage the surge in air traffic. This includes expanding the current airports, developing new ones, and modernising airport services and technology in order to boost efficiency and improve the visitor experience. The growing use of aviation in emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of the flight data recorder market.



Challenge: Data security



For FDRs, data security remains a top worry in spite of the safeguards. In view of potential new risks and challenges resulting from technology innovation, aviation authorities must continuously evaluate and improve current safety procedures to ensure that the FDR remains a reliable source of information for accident investigation.



Report Scope

