First MOVE-Based Token To Offer Volume-Based Staking Rewards For Holders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“MAU token” has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first MOVE-based token to enable volume-based staking through Baptswap. Currently trading at 6.9M, the token boasts a total trading volume of 6M, resulting in $60,000 worth of rewards for stakers.

This volume-based staking feature marks a groundbreaking development not only for MOVE-based blockchains, but also for staking in general. Stakers will receive rewards in both APT and MAU. Stakers can grow their MAU balance whilst also being rewarded in APT, allowing them to stay liquid and agile within their positions.

This achievement is a monumental step for parallel execution and MOVE. Users can now enjoy the features of EVM-based blockchains whilst simultaneously benefiting from the low gas fees, security, and impressive 160,000 TPS offered by the APTOS blockchain.

MAU is emerging as a rising-star in parallel execution-based blockchains and is forecasted to continue growing as liquidity bridges over to APTOS which has gained 100% over the last 3 Months.

The project is also the first of its kind to be granted by a layer-1, receiving a grant from the APTOS foundation with aims to expand its community through new creative initiatives.

