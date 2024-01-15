(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial bakery processing equipment market
is expected to grow by USD 3.31 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period.
The market is segmented by end-user (bakery processing industry and foodservice industry), product (ovens and proofers, mixers
and blenders, sheeters and molders, dividers and rounders, and others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027
The rise in demand for frozen bakery products drives the market growth.
The global surge in demand for convenience food products has driven an increased interest in frozen bakery items, including frozen bread, cakes, pastries, pizza crusts, waffles, donuts, and cookies. The worldwide shift in lifestyle and dietary preferences is contributing to the growing acceptance of frozen bakery products.
The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
View Free PDF Sample
Key Highlights:
The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial bakery processing equipment market: Ali Group Srl, Allied Bakery Equipment and Machine Co. Inc., ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd., Buhler AG, Colom Bakery Equipment SL, Erika record LLC, FRITSCH Bakery Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, GEA Group AG, Gemini Bakery Equipment Co., Global Bakery Solutions Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Industrial Bakery Line Srl, John Bean Technologies Corp., Koenig Maschinen GmbH, Markel Corp., Peerless Food Equipment, Rademaker BV, Schenck Process Holding GmbH, The Middleby Corp., and Wilkinson Baking Co. Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 6.6% YOY growth in 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Trend
The introduction of new products is a primary trend in the market.
To gain a competitive edge over contenders, several market players are investing in the development of new products. In addition, market players operating in the market are forming strategic partnerships with peers or acquiring other vendors to expand their market.
Hence, such factors drives the market growth during the forecast period.
Challenges
The existing market for used and refurbished equipment is a major challenge hindering the market.
Several bakery processing companies prefer high-end processing equipment to ensure the quality of output and to enhance productivity. However, some small-scale manufacturers with limited capital may prefer to spend on used or refurbished equipment as it decreases their expense, thereby increasing overall profitability. Hence, such factors hinders the market growth.
The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report
Key
Segments:
The market share growth by the
bakery processing industry segment
is significant during the forecast period.
It is expected that there will be a rise
in demand for packaged food items, including frozen meals, snack foods, and ready-to-eat food products, due to their convenience and shelf life.
Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Free Sample
The industrial bakery processing equipment market is witnessing rapid advancements driven by technological innovations like AI and machine learning, enhancing efficiency in processes such as mixing, baking, and packaging. Key equipment includes mixers, ovens, proofers, bread slicers, and more, ensuring precise production for diverse bakery product types. With a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency solutions are gaining traction. The industry faces challenges related to maintenance and after-sales service, while trade shows like IBIE play a pivotal role in showcasing emerging technologies. As the market expands into Asia and Africa, customization, sanitation, and adherence to food safety standards become crucial for success.
Related Reports:
The
air pollution control market size is forecast to increase by USD 48.08 billion with a growth at a CAGR of 7.97% between 2023 and 2028.
The swaging machines market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.24 billion, at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2028.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts,
Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Technavio
MENAFN15012024003732001241ID1107723714
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.