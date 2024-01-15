Spherex Commences First Funding Round With Fundamental Labs As Anchor Investor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SphereX , a pioneering force in the decentralized exchange (DEX) arena, proudly declares the official commencement of its operations with its grand launch anticipated in March 2024. Representing a groundbreaking leap forward in the world of digital asset trading, SphereX is set to redefine the landscape by introducing a more secure and transparent platform designed for global accessibility and community advocacy.



As the digital ecosystem undergoes dynamic shifts, SphereX emerges as a beacon of innovation in the decentralized exchange sector. The platform is built on robust blockchain technology and smart contract solutions, ensuring a seamless trading experience while empowering users with complete control over their assets. SphereX's commitment to security, transparency, and user-centric design positions it as a key player in the future of decentralized trading.

In tandem with the grand launch, SphereX is delighted to announce the initiation of its seed round with $30M attracting considerable attention with Fundamental Labs as its early, anchor investor. Fundamental Labs, a distinguished name in blockchain and cryptocurrency investment, recognizes the transformative potential of SphereX in reshaping the dynamics of the DeFi landscape.

"We are thrilled to lead the investment round with SphereX and support in its mission to create a decentralized exchange that prioritizes security, transparency, and innovation,” expressed Henry Love, Managing Partner of Fundamental Labs.“SphereX's vision aligns seamlessly with our commitment to fostering advancements in blockchain technology. We are confident that our investment will propel SphereX to new heights in the evolving world of decentralized finance."

"The upcoming grand launch of SphereX marks a significant milestone, and we are honored to have Fundamental Labs as a leading investor,” stated Kaimin Hu, CEO of SphereX.“Their strategic insight and extensive experience in the blockchain space make them an ideal partner as we launch as the first DEX on Blast. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will unlock for SphereX and the broader decentralized finance community."

SphereX invites investors, blockchain enthusiasts, and strategic partners to join them in shaping the future of decentralized finance. To explore investment opportunities and learn more about SphereX, please visit the SphereX Website , and for updates, news, and promotions follow SphereX on X and Telegram .

About SphereX:

About Fundamental Labs:

Fundamental Labs is a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm dedicated to supporting and investing in innovative projects shaping the future of decentralized finance. With a track record of successful investments (such as Coinbase, Binance, Polkdot, etc), Fundamental Labs is committed to driving the growth and adoption of blockchain technology.

CONTACT: admin(at)sx