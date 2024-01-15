Increasing Concern Regarding Health And The Rising Issues Due To Imbalance In Testosterone Levels Is Driving Testosterone Test Market Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Future Market Insights, Inc. warns of a growing concern: hormone imbalance, particularly affecting testosterone levels. This disruption, fueled by modern life's unhealthy habits and stress, threatens the health and well-being of both men and women. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The unhealthy lifestyle and stress associated with developing life have been a prominent reason behind the hormone imbalance in the population. The testosterone hormone is the male hormone responsible for the development of male characteristics. It plays a crucial role in regulating sex drive, fat distribution, production of sperm, bone mass, and muscle mass and strength. A proper balance in the levels of testosterone is required. High or low levels of testosterone are responsible for serious health issues. The high levels of testosterone in the females develop condition of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is a common condition observed in every one woman among five. On the other hand, low levels of testosterone in males can lead to infertility, erectile dysfunction, and many others. The monitoring of testosterone thus becomes important in both males and females. The market for testosterone tests worldwide was valued at US$ 100.0 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.9% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated valuation of US$ 208.1 million in 2033. Request Exclusive Sample Report: Testosterone Testing Industry Strategic Insights,

Leading manufacturers are working to develop new, more efficient methods of connecting with consumers while utilizing cutting-edge technology to make testosterone tests widely accessible to consumers. The companies are also combining several different technologies to enhance their present products. "Increasing infertility, the rising prevalence of testosterone deficiency, and the growing cases of erectile dysfunction are supposed to boost the market growth during the forecast period," according to Sabyasachi Ghosh

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.). Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The blood test kits accounted for 45.2% of the market share.

The male segment had a prominent market share of 84.5% . Due to the higher prevalence of low testosterone-related disorders in men, males occupy a higher position in the gender category of this market.

By end users, the home care settings segment held a significant market share of 40.2% due to the increased availability of home kits for testing testosterone levels. North America topped the list by region, with a market share of 32.4%, and is anticipated to remain at the top till the forecast period. Report Scope as per Testosterone Tests Industry Analysis

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2033 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Countries Covered .

USA .

Canada .

Brazil .

Mexico .

Argentina .

UK .

Germany .

Italy .

Russia .

Spain .

France .

BENELUX .

India .

Thailand .

Indonesia .

Malaysia .

Japan .

China .

South Korea .

Australia .

New Zealand .

Türkiye .

GCC Countries .

South Africa and North Africa Key Market Segments Covered .

By Sample type:



Blood test



Urine test Saliva test .

By Gender:



Male Female .

By End-use Sector:



Hospitals



IVF Centers



Home Care Settings Others .

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



South Asia



East Asia



Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Market Competition

The key players in the market are bringing in newly developed innovative products for great usage. Also, they are making strategic plans like mergers and acquisitions to expand the market growth.

Following are the leading market players in Testosterone Test:



Abbexa

Imaware

LetsGetChecked

Everlywell

Boditech

myLAB Box

Verisana

Cerascreen

MediChecks

Genway Biotech

Hone Health

Humankind Ventures Ltd.

Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics Inc.

Myclinic

Healthy Human Labs Ltd.

MyBioSource

Bluecrest Wellness Testochecker

Recent Developments:



Abbexa received accreditation for ISO 9001:2015 in June 2022. With this accreditation, Abbexa demonstrated its dedication to enhancing all of its processes, services, and products. Abbexa tries to maintain a high level of quality and outstanding customer service, as well as continual investment in development, and has established clearly defined procedures in all business sectors. In April 2022, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Mayo Clinic is making investments in a significant laboratory expansion project. The laboratory will receive a US$ 49 million investment as part of the expansion. The Superior Drive Support Center of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester will have more laboratory space owing to the expansion project. Several clinical laboratories that are housed in the Hilton Building, a component of the Mayo Clinic in downtown Rochester, will relocate to the new laboratory space.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the testosterone test market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2019 to 2023 and projections for 2024 to 2034. The global testosterone test market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the sample type – (blood, urine and saliva), by gender (male and female) and by end user (hospitals, IVF centers, home care settings and others), across seven key regions of the world.

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here .



About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in

Dubai

and has delivery centers in the

United Kingdom,

the

United States, and

India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

