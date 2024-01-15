Karbonit Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with KarbonIT, a leading managed service provider based in Canberra, ACT.

This partnership will help KarbonIT's clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, KarbonIT has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"This strategic alliance with EasyDMARC is a testament to KarbonIT's dedication to providing exceptional email security solutions. By harnessing EasyDMARC's innovative tools and insights, we are enhancing our capabilities to protect our clients from evolving email threats. This partnership is a clear reflection of our commitment to keeping our clients' digital communications safe and seamless," said Dave Watson, Director of KarbonIT.

"We are thrilled to welcome KarbonIT to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About KarbonIT

At KarbonIT, founded in 2017, the company prides itself on delivering 'Business Technology Solutions' that transcend traditional IT services. Its offerings span the full spectrum of technology needs, providing a seamless and integrated experience. KarbonIT's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions drives it to be more than just a service provider-it is a technology partner that grows with clients' businesses.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) seeking to increase their revenue, EasyDMARC presents an ideal solution. The email authentication platform streamlines domain management, providing capabilities such as organizational control, domain grouping, and access management. Additionally, EasyDMARC offers a comprehensive sales and marketing enablement program designed to elevate DMARC sales. All of these features are available for MSPs on a scalable platform with a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model.



