EB5AN's Boynton Beach Multifamily 3-Year Secured Loan Project Now Open To EB-5 Investors At $800,000

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce the new Boynton Beach Multifamily secured loan EB-5 offering . EB5AN is pleased to bring this best-in-class EB-5 offering to market.



Boynton Beach Multifamily is a 210-unit apartment community for active adults age 55+ in Boynton Beach, Florida. Boynton Beach Multifamily is being developed by The Kolter Group, one of the largest private developers in the United States. Kolter has an expected value of over $24 billion on over 180 projects, including over 1,000 completed and in-process multifamily apartment units.



The Boynton Beach Multifamily (Loan) EB-5 offering is structured as a secured loan investment. EB-5 investors enjoy a short 3-year loan term and the security of a loan repayment guaranty from a Kolter parent company. This secured loan offering follows the successful launch of an equity offering for the Boynton Beach Multifamily development.



Since Florida is the number one U.S. state for retirement, this project capitalizes on the area's growing demographic of affluent retirees. The project has limited competition since no active adult properties exist or are planned within a five-mile radius of the project site.



The project is expected to be operated by Greystar, a global leader in multifamily rental housing property management. Greystar has 20,000 team members with over 800,000 units under management.



“Following our successful launch of the Boynton Beach equity offering, we are pleased to offer another top-tier EB-5 investment opportunity in Boynton Beach Multifamily,” said Sam Silverman.“The Boynton Beach Multifamily development is simply excellent. We are glad to provide a secured loan investment option for EB-5 investors to invest in this project. Many investors are interested in the shorter 3-year loan term and best-in-class security of a loan repayment guaranty from Kolter.”



Michael Schoenfeld added,“The Boynton Beach loan offering gives EB-5 investors facing long visa backlogs another opportunity to invest in a project that grants access to reserved visas. For investors from China and India, having reserved visas means avoiding multiple additional years of waiting to immigrate. Investors already in the United States enjoy the option to concurrently apply for employment authorization and travel documents. Boynton Beach Multifamily is an outstanding option for EB-5 investors, offering some of the best financial and immigration security on the market today.”



For more information about EB5AN's Boynton Beach Multifamily secured loan offering, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN or send an email to ....



*****



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.

Sam Silverman

EB5AN

+1 800-288-9138

email us here