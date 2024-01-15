Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Q1 Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Gross profit of $2.1 million, an 18.8% increase over Q4 2023

Revenue of $5.9 million, a 3.0% decline over Q4 2023

Reduced operating expenditures of 19.9% over Q4 2023

Cash position of $4.7 million as at November 30, 2023

Achieved reduced cash burn rate of under $1.0 million per month beginning in October 2023



Over 700 learners enrolled in Numinus training programs

Managed 22 clinical trials at Cedar Clinical Research Provided 19,961 client appointments in Numinus Wellness Clinics All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. (" Numinus " or the " Company ") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF ), a mental health care company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2023 (" Q1 2024 "). "In the past quarter, we advanced our practitioner training program and built on our clinical expertise to ensure the infrastructure was in place to address the anticipated demand for novel treatments," said Payton Nyquvest, Numinus Founder and CEO. "This infrastructure is built on Numinus' synergistic combination of a clinic network that delivers high-quality patient care, clinical research support that works with leading psychedelic drug developers, and training programs that ensure effective and safe support is available for patients into the future." "Also, our focus remained on cost containment efforts, and we continue to have a monthly cash burn rate of less than $1 million as previously achieved in October 2023," added Mr. Nyquvest. "Compared to Q4 2023, we reduced our operating expenses by 19.9% and 30.6% compared to the first quarter of last year. Expense optimization across the Company, combined with prioritizing higher margin service lines at our wellness clinics, resulted in an increased gross margin of 36.1% compared to the previous quarter of 29.5%. In fiscal 2024, we will continue looking for opportunities to enhance our customer experience, increase profitable revenue, and optimize our operations to achieve profitability on a consolidated basis." Revenue Revenues declined 3.0% from the prior quarter to $5.9 million in Q1 2024 due to a contraction of the number of appointments scheduled at wellness clinics arising from a greater focus on profitable operations. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenues grew 4.9%. Gross Margin Sequentially, gross margin increased 660 basis points in Q1 2024 to 36.1% from 29.5% in Q4 2023 as a result of ongoing margin optimization strategies and a trend to higher margin service lines at the Company's wellness clinics. Gross margin declined 580 basis points compared to 41.9% reported in Q1 2023. Operating expenditures Operating expenditures were $6.3 million in Q1 2024, compared to $7.9 million (excluding one-time charges of $2.9 million) in the previous quarter, a 19.9% decrease. Operating expenses have decreased 30.6% during Q1 2024 compared to $9.1 million during Q1 2023. In the quarter, the Company continued its cost containment initiatives to refocus support on revenue-producing activities and profitability. Operational Highlights Numinus Wellness Clinic Network Wellness clinics generated revenue of $4.9 million during Q1 2024, a 1.2% decrease compared to $5.0 million during Q1 2023 and a reduction of 0.7% compared to $5.0 million during Q4 2023. The decline in clinic network revenues during Q1 2024 is due to a contraction in scheduled appointments with a focus on higher margin services

19,961 clinical appointments in Q1 2024, compared to 21,068 in Q4 2023

Average of 316.8 appointments per operating day in Q1 2024, compared to 345.4 in Q4 2023

7.0% of appointments during Q1 2024 were made by new clients

22.1% of appointments during Q4 2023 were KAT or Ketamine/Spravato medicine-related 4.7% of appointments during Q4 2023 were for TMS services On November 29, 2023, the Company announced that as part of its strategy to focus resources on sustainable and cash flow positive operations, its clinic and research services in its Phoenix locations will be wound down. Numinus Clinical Research Revenues from CCR during Q1 2024 were $1.0 million, a decrease of 12.9% from $1.2 million during Q4 2023 and a 49.5% increase compared to Q1 2023. On October 3, 2023, the Company introduced a comprehensive psychedelic program for individuals suffering from mental distress associated with serious and chronic illness delivered through its Numinus Utah and Cedar Clinical Research facilities. On December 15, 2023, the Company announced that it had been selected as a clinical research site for Beckley Psytech's Phase 2b clinical trial for synthetic 5-Methoxy-N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) – known as BPL-003 – as a potential therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression. Numinus Clinical Training The Company has built a fulsome certification program to train practitioners in ketamine, 3,4-Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine ("MDMA"), and psilocybin-assisted therapy ("Numinus Training Program") that leverages its expertise in clinic-based treatment and clinical research. The program is provided in a blended learning format to optimize adult learning and is accredited by major regulatory bodies in Canada and the U.S.

As of January 2024, over 700 learners have enrolled in Numinus Training Programs

The Company has launched an Introduction to Psychedelics training program, a free program to help encourage new learners to explore a career in psychedelic-assisted therapy and consider a certification pathway with Numinus The training team successfully implemented its new and improved Learning Management System in January and is testing the new platform with its Fundamentals of PAT cohorts Balance Sheet and Liquidity Numinus ended the quarter with a total cash balance of $4.7 million and working capital of $4.6 million. As a result of cost containment initiatives that began in Q3 2023, the Company reduced annualized cash expenses significantly, resulting in a reduced cash burn of under $1 million per month starting October 2023. Numinus intends to continue its focus on profitability and ensuring the Company is sustainable with its current operations. Q1 2024 and Annual Key Performance Metrics



For the quarter ended:

Nov. 30, 2023

(Q1 2024) Aug. 31, 2023

(Q4 2023) % change



Numinus Clinic Network revenues 4,925,354 4,959,680 -0.7

%

Numinus Clinical Research revenues 1,020,638 1,171,136 -12.9

% Total Revenue $5,945,992 $6,130,816 -3.0

% Cost of revenue (3,797,123) (4,322,316) -12.2

% Gross Profit (Loss) $2,148,869 $1,808,500 18.8

%

Gross profit margin 36.1

% 29.5

% 660 bps Operating expenses and other items 6,500,341 11,064,817 -41.3

% Loss and comprehensive loss $(4,351,472) $(9,256,317) n/a

Strategic Review

To best position the Company for continued growth, Numinus' Board of Directors (the "Board") has initiated a review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to unlock shareholder value. The Board retained Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. as its financial and strategic advisor. The Board has not set a timetable to complete the strategic review process, nor have any decisions been made relating to strategic alternatives at this time. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in any binding offer or transaction. Numinus does not intend to provide any updates or make any announcements unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, ability of Numinus to maintain or increase earnings; ability of Numinus to achieve or maintain profitability; results of changes to operations from a financial or business perspective;

the effect of cost containment measures on Numinus business and financial position; changes to cash burn rate, expenses, corporate programs or priorities, or unanticipated costs affecting cash runway or the pathway to positive cashflow or profitability, the effect of any transaction or other activity undertaken by the company in connection with the strategic review; interest in, uptake of and the ability to commercialize the Numinus Practitioner Training; receipt of and/or continued approval of the clinical trial application by Health Canada for experiential opportunities for practitioners training to offer MDMA-assisted therapy;

availability of subjects and trainers for experiential opportunities in practitioners training, if approved; dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal, state and provincial legalization, if any, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers; the effect, if any, that the Consolidation may have on the liquidity and price of the Company's common shares and its ability to maintain its listing on the TSX and OTCQB; and other risk factors set forth in our annual information form dated November 29, 2023 and available on SEDAR+ at . These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

